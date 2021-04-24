UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,063.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $498,063.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

