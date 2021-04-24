Ultra (UOS) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $117.39 million and $1.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,115.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $774.68 or 0.01545800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.92 or 0.00468756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055851 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004560 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.