Ultragate Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. Ultragate has a market cap of $38,876.87 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00034505 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003947 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,103,278 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

