Umbrella Network Market Cap Hits $10.73 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $1.13 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009397 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

