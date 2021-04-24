Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

