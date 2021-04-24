UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.47% of UniFirst worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $230.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.09. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577 shares of company stock worth $349,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

