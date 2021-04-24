UniMex Network Price Tops $2.13 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004205 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $385,142.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.01018153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.01 or 0.99989106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00604024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

