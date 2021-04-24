United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $39.67. 444,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,499. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

