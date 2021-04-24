United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 52,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average volume of 6,371 call options.
Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,721,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
