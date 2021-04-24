UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $345.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

