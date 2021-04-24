Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report $216.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $210.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,813,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

