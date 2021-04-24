Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.07. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

UHS opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.30. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

