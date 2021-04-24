Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.67 million and the lowest is $65.22 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

