UnMarshal Price Hits $4.45 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $31.08 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00008911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,847.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.00997462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.96 or 0.99957174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.