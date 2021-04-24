Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,242,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

