Upfiring (UFR) Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $20,749.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00074115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002918 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.