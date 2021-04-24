Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Volume Hits $8.78 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $22.99 or 0.00046138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $229.87 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.01 or 0.07707380 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

