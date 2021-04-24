UREEQA Price Hits $2.57 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00005111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00999854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,410.01 or 1.00291135 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00615048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.