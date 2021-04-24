UREEQA Price Reaches $2.64 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00005322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $1.13 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,757.81 or 1.00155631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.00629408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.47 or 0.01019448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

