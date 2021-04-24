USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of USANA Health Sciences worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

