USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.66 on Friday. USD Partners has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 138.61%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

In other USD Partners news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

