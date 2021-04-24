USDJ Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01023425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,498.84 or 1.00308001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00620931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

