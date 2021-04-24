USDx stablecoin (USDX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011915 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001999 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

