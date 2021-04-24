USDX (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006388 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

