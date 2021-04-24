Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $172.43 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $172.43 million and $13.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

