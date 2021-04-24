V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
