Vai Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $203.76 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 208,459,093 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

