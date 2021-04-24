Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

