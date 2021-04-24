Valor Token Trading 30.4% Lower This Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $11.40 million and $26,483.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

