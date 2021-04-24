Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Valvoline has increased its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

VVV stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

