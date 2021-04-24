Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

VIG stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

