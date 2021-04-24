Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 16,386,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46.

