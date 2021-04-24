Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,386,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

