Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171,543 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 587,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 12,992,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,712. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

