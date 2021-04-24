Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

