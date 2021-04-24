Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 10th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

