Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.78. 5,240,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

