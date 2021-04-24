Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

