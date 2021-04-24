Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $383.03. 3,783,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

