Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 14.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 581,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

