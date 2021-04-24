Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 18.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,496,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.21. 4,377,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.