Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 18.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,496,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.21. 4,377,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

