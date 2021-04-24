Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 609.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

