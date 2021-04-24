Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 527,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

