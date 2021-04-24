Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,916,000.

VTV traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,805. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

