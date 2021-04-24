Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

