Vanilla Network Price Hits $25.18 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $130,648.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $25.18 or 0.00049628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

