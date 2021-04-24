Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

