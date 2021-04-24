Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

