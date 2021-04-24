VAULT Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. VAULT has a market cap of $3.64 million and $9,829.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $9.52 or 0.00018935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00266628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.00997521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,364.99 or 1.00144359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00612546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,926 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

