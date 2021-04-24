VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $7.77 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00015707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.97 million and $6,389.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,628 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

